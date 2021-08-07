Indore: Fluctuating COVID cases give hiccups to administration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Number of daily positive cases in the city has dropped even below five but the frequent fluctuation in cases has given hiccups to the administration which is afraid of the inception of the third wave of COVID-19.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after seven cases were tested positive in Indore, had directed the administration to remain on alert.

As many as 33 positive patients have been found in the last 10 days. Highest number of positive cases in a day, in this period, were found on June 28 i.e. seven when the CM raised concern.

Similarly, five cases were found positive on July 31 which dropped to one on August 4. However, it again increased to four on August 5 and dropped to 2 on August 6 again.

Witnessing the fluctuation in cases, city experts have raised alarm and said the condition may turn worse if people do not follow the protocol.

“Decrease in the positive cases doesn’t mean that we get rid of the deadly disease. It is an alert for the citizens to remain vigil and also follow the norms to prevent the disease,” Nodal officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitizers, and following social distancing.

“As the festivities get started in a few days, people must keep in mind to follow the COVID protocols as the disease is still with us and the fight is on,” Dr Malakar added.

The COVID control room in-charge Dr Anil Dongre too appealed to the people to remain cautious as fluctuation in weather may trigger cases as season diseases are already on rise.

On July 7, two cases were found positive and the total number of positive cases in the city reached 153004 with 1391 deaths reported, so far. Total number of active cases is only 20 in the city.