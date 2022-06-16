Indore: Fluctuating COVID-19 cases; 31 new cases found in the city on Thursday

Coronavirus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): COVID-19 cases have been showing a reverse trend for the past few days as the cases are increasing. As many as 31 cases were found positive on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.62 per cent.

According to the health department’s records, the number of daily cases crossed 30 again after three and a half months, as, earlier, 42 cases were reported on March 1. Not only the number of cases, but the positivity rate, too, is fluctuating in the city as it had reached a peak of 19.15 per cent on Tuesday, but dropped again to below 10 per cent with increasing sampling by the health department.

No new death was reported on Thursday with the total number of deaths remaining at 1,463.

The total number of positive patients reached 208,278. With 10 more patients having recovered, the total number of patients having recovered from the disease reached 206,670. As many as 145 active cases were found in the city till Thursday.