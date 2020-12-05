Indore: Flights to Jaipur, Nagpur from December 16



Indore: Air connectivity from the city to Jaipur and Nagpur will resume December 16. These flights will be operated daily. This was corroborated by Aryama Sanyal, Director Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. IndiGo will operate these two flights which were suspended after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.



As per the schedule, flight 6E-7251 will depart from the city at

10.50 am and reach Jaipur at 12.40 pm. in return, it will depart from

Jaipur at 1.05 pm and reach the city airport at 2.40 pm. Flight

6E-7151 Nagpur-Indore will depart from Nagpur at 9.00 am and reach the

city at 1.20 am. In return, it will depart at 3 pm and reach Nagpur at

4.20 pm.

Sources from travel industry informed that there was great demand for these flights.