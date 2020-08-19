Indore: Flights for Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Raipur, Nagpur from August 25

Indore: In a major relief to flyers, IndiGo announced on Tuesday that was re-starting daily flights to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Jaipur and Raipur from August 25. All these flights were in operation before lockdown.

Ullas Nair of Vistara Travels informed that the airline has taken the decision at the right time as they were getting queries. He said ticket bookings have started from Tuesday.With the start of 5 new flights (10 movements) from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport the total number of

movement of the flights will increase to 32.



TK Jose, chairman MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that since train and bus operation is totally closed, these flights would be a boon for those stranded in the city. The flights for Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kishangarh and Belgaum are already being operated from here.



Schedule of flights at a glance





-Raipur-Indore flight: departure from Raipur at 10.15 hrs. and Indore

arrival at 12.10 hrs.



-Indore-Raipur flight: departure from Indore at 16.30 hrs, and Raipur

arrival at 18.15 hrs.



-Indore-Jaipur flight: departure from Indore at 07.50 hrs and Jaipur

arrival at 09.20 hrs.



-Jaipur-Indore flight: departure from Jaipur at 09.40 hrs. and Indore

arrival at 11.10 hrs.



-Indore-Lucknow flight: departure from Indore at 14.40 hrs. and

Lucknow arrival at 16.45 hrs.



-Lucknow-Indore flight: departure from Lucknow at 17.10 hrs. and

Indore arrival at 19.15 hrs.



-Indore-Ahmadabad flight: departure from Indore at 13.00 hrs. and

Ahmedabad arrival at 14.05 hrs.



-Ahmadabad-Indore flight: departure from Ahmadabad at 14.40 hrs. and

Indore arrival at 15.50 hrs.



-Indore-Nagpur flight: departure from Indore at 11.35 hrs. and Nagpur

arrival at 12.40 hrs.



Nagpur-Indore flight: departure from Nagpur at 13.05 hrs. and Indore

arrival at 14.10 hrs.