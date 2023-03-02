Indore: Flight to Rajkot, Surat from May 1

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This is extremely good news for flyers of the city. For the first time, the city will get daily air connectivity to Rajkot and Surat from May 1.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed this late on Wednesday, that IndiGo will introduce flights for both the destinations. The airline will be deploying a 72-seater ATR aircraft on both the sectors. Surat is famous for textile as well as diamond businesses, while Rajkot has its own niche in the textile business. The city has strong business connections with both the cities. Both the flights will offer a great ease to the people of business class particularly.

Schedule of Rajkot flight: The flight (6E 7436) will depart from here at 6.30 am and reach Rajkot at 8.20am. In return, flight 6E 7426 Rajkot-Indore will depart from Rajkot at 11:55am and land here at 2.00 pm.

Schedule of Surat flight: 6E 7433 Indore-Surat will depart from the city at 2.25 pm and reach Surat at 3.50 pm. In the return journey, the flight 6E-7432 Surat-Indore will depart from Surat at 7.55 pm and land here at 9.25 pm.