Indore: Flight to Jodhpur, Baroda from March 29

Indore: After a gap of about one year the city’s air connectivity with Jodhpur and Baroda is going to resume from March 29. The passengers will get an additional daily direct flight for Kolkata from the same day.

All the flights will be operated by IndiGo Airlines and the bookings of the flights have already started from Thursday.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that earlier Jet Airways had flights to Jodhpur and Baroda, but the flights ended after shut down of Jet Airways. Flights for Baroda will be there four times a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight to Jodhpur will be thrice a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Jose said that fare for Baroda and Jodhpur seems to be higher side; we have requested IndiGo to offer an inaugural fare. We are hopeful that this will be done.