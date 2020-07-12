Indore: Flight from Sharjah brings back 152 stranded Indians

Indore: As many as 152 Indians, including an infant, from Sharjah arrived at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport here on Sunday by Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, the initiative launched by the central government to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

Out of 152 flyers, 45 are Indoreans.

In the preliminary examination, no flyer was found infected with Covid-19. However, they will have to undergo 7 days institutional quarantine and thereafter another 7 days home quarantine, as per the guidelines of government.

They reportedly have been quarantined in Ginger hotel near LIG Square.

According to information, most of the returnees are those who have either lost their jobs or were caught there following lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malhar Paltan resident Kurban Khan, returned from Sharjah, said that he had gone to the Middle East in the first Indore-Dubai bound flight.

He said that he works in Sharjah but wanted to return since lockdown was imposed. “I was waiting to return home for last three months,” he added.

The returnees said that the Indians living in Dubai helped all those who are stranded there and wants to return.

Dubai based Ajay Kashliwal said that a core committee has been constituted in UAE by Indians who ensured that Madhya Pradesh residents who were stranded there do not face any hardship.