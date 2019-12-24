Indore: Flats occupied by Jitu Soni handed over to owners

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday handed over three flats occupied by runaway city businessman Jitu Soni to their legal owners.

Nagendra Singh Bhadoria, the zone 11 zonal officer, handed over the flats to their legal owners.

The flats No 120, 402, 114 in Horizon Studio Apartment in South Tukoganj was illegally occupied by Jitu Soni on whom police have placed a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Applications were submitted to municipal commissioner Asheeh Singh by Mamta Jain (flats 114 and 120) and Reena Jain (flat 402) who said they are owners of flats, which were illegally occupied by Soni and his associates.

Earlier, FIR was registered against Jeetu Soni in Tukoganj police station on the complaint by applicants. Along with the complaint, the legal owners had also attached photocopies of registries.

Police and district administrative officers were present when the possession was given to flat owners.