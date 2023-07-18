Indore: Fix Power Failures During Rains At The Earliest, Says Tomar

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar told officials of Indore district that if there is any power failure during rainy season, then fix it at the earliest.

“We are providing 24 hours electricity supply in the metropolis, any delay in fixing power failure will not be tolerated,” he said during meeting with Indore city and Indore rural officials.

Tomar said that all the improvement works to be done in the city under the SSTD scheme should be completed in time. “I want speed in services, meeting targets, reduction in complaints of tripping,” he said.

Hailing officials for their uninterrupted power supply for their services during PBD and Investors Summit, Tomar said that the work should continue during the G20 Summit starting from July 19.

“Guests should like our services,” he added.