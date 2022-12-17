Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police caught five people for creating ruckus on BRTS in an inebriated condition late on Thursday. The TI was on night patrol and he spotted a SUV and a youth was sitting atop the vehicle.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, during night patrol, they saw a youth sitting atop the vehicle on BRTS corridor. The police recorded this in a video and later they stopped the vehicle. During checking, the police found that they were consuming liquid inside the car.

They were taken to the police station and police have taken action under the preventive section and for drinking and driving.