Indore: Five persons of a family detained for killing man over property dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained five persons, including two brothers for killing a man over property dispute in Khudel on Sunday.

The man had an argument with the accused during the discussion over the partition of their property. Police are searching for other accused indulged in the crime.

Khudel police station in charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoriya said that the deceased has been identified as Radheshyam Patel (70), a resident of Kampel village. He was rushed to the hospital on Friday night and he died during the treatment on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Radheshyam’s father decided to part his property between his three sons Radheshyam, Babulal and Mohan. They were talking about the partition of the property when Babulal and Mohan started an argument with Radheshyam. The situation turned intense and the accused attacked Radheshyam with a stick and mogri. Radheshaym got critically injured and he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The police have registered a case against seven persons and detained five of them till Sunday evening. Police came to know that the wives and children of the accused were also involved in the crime. The police are taking the statement of the deceased's father to know the exact reason behind the incident.