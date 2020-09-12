Indore: Five people end lives within 24 hours

Indore: Five people committed suicide in different localities within 24 hours in the city. The police are investigating all the cases to know the reason.

In the first incident, 18-year-old Bhavesh Jagdare, a resident of Scheme Number 78 allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence on Saturday noon. No suicide note was recovered from him.

According to Vijay Nagar police station staff, in another incident, the deceased named Anurag, a resident of Anjani Nagar area under Vijay Nagar police station jurisdiction allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of his suicide could not be established yet. It is said that Anurag was a dog trainer and was under depression over some issue for a few days. He consumed poison on his marriage anniversary. The police are taking the statement of his family members to know the reason of his suicide.

In another incident, 18-year-old Roshni Arya, a resident of Kundan Nagar committed suicide by consuming poison at her place. She was allegedly threatened by a woman for money due to which she took such an extreme step. Dwarkapuri police station in charge DVS Nagar said that the statements of her family members are being taken to know the exact reason of her suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Another incident was reported from Chhatripura area where a person named Sagar was rushed to hospital after he consumed some poisonous substance at his place in Adarsh Nagar area on Friday. The reason of his suicide could not be known yet.

Thirty-five-year-old Vini, a resident of Scheme Number 78 was found hanging by one of her family members at her place. She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. Police could not ascertain the reason of her suicide till the filing of the report.