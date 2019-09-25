Indore: Five people arrested with 27 firearms

Indore: City crime branch and Central Kotwali police station team arrested five people in connection with supplying illegal fire arms in city and other states on Tuesday. In all 27 firearms and live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that a team of crime branch was formed to nab the people involved in supplying firearms in the city.

The team was working when they received information that the people of Sikligarh community living in adjacent districts are involved in supplying firearms in other states.

A tip-off was received that Sikligarh Charan Singh of Umathi village in Barwani district will supply firearms to a person from Chhatarpur in the city.

After the information, crime branch and Central Kotwali police station team cordoned off the area and arrested Charan Singh and Rajkumar alias Raju Rajput of Chhatarpur. Police recovered 9 firearms from Charan Singh and 13 from Rajkumar.

During the investigation, police team came to know that Charan Singh made firearms at his house after which crime branch and Central Kotwali police station team raided his house in Umathi village and recovered equipment used in making firearms.

Following the lead given by Charan Singh, police arrested third accused Jeet Singh from Kanadiya area and recovered two firearms from him. Later, accused Nitin Hansari of Kabitkhedi and Shadab Pathan of Bhuri Tekri area were also arrested by the police and recovered two firearms from them.