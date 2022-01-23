Indore: Five men arrested with pistols, sharp weapons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Pardeshipura police station raided a place and arrested five armed men late on Saturday. A pistol and other weapons were seized from them.

Acting on a tip, a team led by S-I Ajay Kushwah and S-I Amit Katiyar raided the NTC Grounds and arrested five men from there. The men were allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump. A countrymade pistol, two knives and an iron rod were recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Pankaj, Jitendra, Anand, Vishal and Rahul of the area. Their criminal record is being scanned by the police and they are being questioned further.

Another raid: 5 held

In another raid, the Tejaji Nagar police station staff arrested five men while they were allegedly planning a robbery at a dhaba on Bypass Road. The accused named Mohammad Jahid, Wasim, Arjun, Rakesh and Gulfam were arrested with two knives, an iron rod, five mobile phones and an autorickshaw. They were booked under sections 399, 402 of the IPC, and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused allegedly confessed to snatching a mobile phone from a person in the city. They are being questioned further.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:08 PM IST