Indore: Five including three women injured in attack by a group of youth

Eve teaser turns violent

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people including three women were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of youth following an altercation between them in Dwarkapuri area, police said on Wednesday. The complainant alleged his daughter was being teased by one of the accused who along with his friends attacked his family members when he went to tell the accused's parents about the matter.   

According to the police, the father of the 14-year-old girl informed the police that he is a supplier of LED items in the city. His daughter was being teased by a youth named Nimesh in the area and the father asked Nimesh not to indulge in this practice. After that the complainant reached the accused's place and complained about the same. 

The parents told the girl’s father to go home and they would talk to him there. When the complainant reached home Nimesh along with his friends attacked the girl’s father, her mother, uncle and two women of the family. The complainant alleged that the family members were attacked with a sword due to which they got critically injured. The police have registered a case against and started a search for the accused.

