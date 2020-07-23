Indore: Five including head accountant booked for duping company owner of Rs 46 lakh

Indore: City police booked five people including a head accountant of a wellness company for duping the company owner of Rs 46 lakh. Three of the accused have been arrested on Thursday and a search is on for other accused. The accountant of the company allegedly transferred the money to the bank account of his acquaintances and later he transferred the money to his account.
Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that a case under section 420, 408, 120-B of the IPC has been registered against Manish Gupta of Bairathi Colony in the city (permanent resident of Kasganj, UP), Dharmendra Verma, Pinki Verma of Rustom Ka Bagicha, Krishna Chadokar of Kushwah Nagar, Vaishnavi Chadokar of Sudama Nagar and Rammurti Gupta of Sanwariya Nagar area of the city on the complaint of Megha Garg, the director of a wellness company.
Megha in her complaint stated that she runs the company in a building on RNT Marg where accused Manish Gupta was employed as the head accountant. He used to make entries of earnings and expenses. He was stealing money from the account of the company and was transferring it in the bank account of his acquaintances. He has stolen Rs 46 lakh from the company’s account and transferred it to the bank account of other accused. Later, the accused transferred the money to his bank account and fled from the city. Megha came to know about the fraud when she lodged a complaint with the police.
TI Shukla said that accused Dharmendra Verma, Krishna and Rammurti Gupta were arrested on Thursday and they are being questioned further. Police believed that Manish is in Kasganj UP as he hails from there. A team is being sent to UP to arrest the accused.