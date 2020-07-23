Indore: Five including head accountant booked for duping company owner of Rs 46 lakh

Megha in her complaint stated that she runs the company in a building on RNT Marg where accused Manish Gupta was employed as the head accountant. He used to make entries of earnings and expenses. He was stealing money from the account of the company and was transferring it in the bank account of his acquaintances. He has stolen Rs 46 lakh from the company’s account and transferred it to the bank account of other accused. Later, the accused transferred the money to his bank account and fled from the city. Megha came to know about the fraud when she lodged a complaint with the police.

TI Shukla said that accused Dharmendra Verma, Krishna and Rammurti Gupta were arrested on Thursday and they are being questioned further. Police believed that Manish is in Kasganj UP as he hails from there. A team is being sent to UP to arrest the accused.