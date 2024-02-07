Indore: Five Firecracker Warehouses, Factories Sealed After Harda Blast | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the horrific fire tragedy that took place in a firecracker factory in Harda on Wednesday, the district administration carried out a random inspection of fire crackers and factories later in the day. As a result, 6 firecracker factories and warehouses located in Mhow and Rau were sealed on failing to comply with the safety standard.

Following the incident that took place in Harda, Collector and District Magistrate Singh instructed all SDMs of the district in the afternoon to immediately carry-out inspection of firecracker factories and warehouses of their sub-divisional areas. Instructions were given that all security-related measures should be checked and ensured in firecracker factories and warehouses.

The collector also gave instructions that the legality of these firecracker factories and warehouses should also be examined. Subsequently, the SDMs and Tehsildars swung into action. In Rau area, SDM Rakesh Parmar and his fellow officers and officers of police administration visited their area and inspected cracker factory and warehouses. At Bapu Krupa Fire Works of Rau safety standards were missing. Action was taken to seal the factory on the spot.

Inspection in other areas were also going on till late night. Four cracker godowns sealed in Mhow SDM Mhow Vinod Rathore, jointly with police officers, conducted a thorough investigation of various firecracker warehouses in Mhow area in the day. During inspection of cracker godowns and their shops in sub-division Mhow, all safety equipment, water, sand, ventilation etc. arrangements and conditions of licence, matching of stock as per capacity etc. were checked-out. About 15 licence holders were investigated.

In which warehouses at 4 places were sealed till further action. The warehouses which were sealed include Ravi Fire Works of Suresh Pherwani located in Ambachandan, Firm Shyam Sundar Jaswani located in Ambachandan, Lakshmi Fire Works Industry of Naresh Balchandani located in Datoda, Lakshmi Fire Works of Jamnadas Balchandani are included. The godowns of these four firms have been sealed. Intensive investigation continued till late night in other areas also.