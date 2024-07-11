 Indore: Five Days’ Salary Of Two Assistant Inspectors Axed Over Unclean Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Five Days’ Salary Of Two Assistant Inspectors Axed Over Unclean Roads

Indore: Five Days’ Salary Of Two Assistant Inspectors Axed Over Unclean Roads

As cleanliness was not found here during inspection, instructions were given to deduct 5 days' salary of area in-charge inspector Sanjay Tak.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Municipal commissioner inspects areas in Zone 3 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner ordered deduction of 5 days' salary of 2 assistant inspectors as cleanliness was not found to be satisfactory in their respective areas on Wednesday. An inspection was performed by municipal commissioner Shivam Verma in various areas of Zone No 3.

He inspected Jail Road and Novelty area. He instructed to deduct 5 days' salary of night assistant inspector Jitendra Gaud as garbage and litter was there on the streets of Novelty area.

After this, Commissioner inspected the area from Jail Road DRP Line to Lokhande Bridge. As cleanliness was not found here during inspection, instructions were given to deduct 5 days' salary of area in-charge inspector Sanjay Tak.

After this, he inspected Narayan Bagh area. When construction and demolition (C&D) waste was found in the streets of Narayan Bagh, the concerned officials were instructed to take action against those throwing C&D waste.

Read Also
MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...
article-image

Indore Metro Project: Report Of Tweak In Alignment Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Metro Project officials are now preparing the report for change in alignment of the underground track and the process of making it is underway. After Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other public representatives demanded to change the alignment of the underground track, officials have begun to prepare the report.

However, earlier the underground track was decided due to which the Metro Corporation completed the survey of more than 8 km underground track from MG Road to Rajwada, Bada Ganpati to Airport.

Due to demand for changes, the tendering process and approval of the tender had to be stopped and now there is a demand for an underground track from Bengali Square, due to which the MPMRCL will have to calculate the increase in cost with a fresh survey and then get its approval from the Central government. Metro officials has now begun to prepare a new survey report for the alternative route.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Five Days’ Salary Of Two Assistant Inspectors Axed Over Unclean Roads

Indore: Five Days’ Salary Of Two Assistant Inspectors Axed Over Unclean Roads

Indore: Health Department Launches Drone Survey To Combat Dengue

Indore: Health Department Launches Drone Survey To Combat Dengue

ALARMING: 80% Workers In MP Found Suffering From Various Bone Diseases, Claims ESIS Survey

ALARMING: 80% Workers In MP Found Suffering From Various Bone Diseases, Claims ESIS Survey

Indore: Two-And-A-Half Months Before Her Term Ends, VC Drops Bombshell, Changes Heads Of 16 Depts

Indore: Two-And-A-Half Months Before Her Term Ends, VC Drops Bombshell, Changes Heads Of 16 Depts

Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'