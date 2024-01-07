Indore: Five Booked For Assaulting IMC Staff

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against five people for assaulting an on duty IMC employee in Malharganj police station area. The incident occurred at a doctor’s under-construction plot in North Rajmohalla on Saturday.

According to the police, Dany Hatoniya, garden inspector zone 2, lodged a complaint at Malharganj police station stating that he had gone for an inspection at a doctor’s under construction building where he was asked to cut a tree illegally. He refused to do so and five people working there began to abuse him after an argument. An accused named Mukesh hit a hammer on his head and hit his co-worker too with a tiller on his elbow. The other four accused named Vijay, Anil, Dharmendra and Jitendra also beat them. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While talking to media persons, Dany alleged that he was pressured by the doctor for cutting the tree illegally for two weeks which is causing obstruction in building construction and he had come for inspection when the doctor’s construction worker attacked him. The police registered a case against the five accused under section 294, 506, 353, 332 and 34 and a search is on for the accused.