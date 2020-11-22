Indore: Five arrested with counterfeit notes

Indore: Police arrested five men from Haryana with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 12,000 in Kshipra area on Sunday. The men were trying to use a counterfeit note at a toll plaza, but the alert employee who received the note informed the police immediately.

According to Kshipra police station staff, the accused are Shubham Sharma, Dharmendra, Jitendra Soni, Neeraj Rajput and Deepak, the residents of Bhiwani in Haryana. They came to city for some work in a Uttarakhand passing car and they tried to use a fake note at a toll plaza. The toll plaza employee checked the note when informed the police when he found that it was a counterfeit. A team from Kshipra police station reached the spot and arrested all five accused from there.

While searching them, the police recovered counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 12,700 from them. Police recovered one Rs 200 note and all other remaining notes were of Rs 500 denomination. A car bearing Uttarakhand registration and Rs 7,500 were also recovered from them. Police believe they are part of a gang involved in printing and circulating fake currency.