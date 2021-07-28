Indore: Five arrested while planning to rob petrol pump, one absconding

Mhow (Pithampur)

Police have arrested five armed persons while they were planning to rob the newly opened Nashrani petrol pump.

Pithampur TI Taresh Soni received a tip-off that six armed persons were sitting behind the pump and were planning to rob it.

Acting on this information, Pithampur TI formed two teams and raided the area behind the petrol pump and caught five men planning a robbery.



The accused gave their names as Raja s/o Raghvendra Tomar (24) resident Kishanganj village, thana Narsinghgarh Sector 1 Pithampur, Suraj s/o Mahesh Shakya (19) resident Nayi Basti Mandlavda Sector 3 Pithampur, Nana s/o Kullu Bhuriya (22) resident Dak Bangla Sector 1, Sachin s/o Paramanand Kushwah age 19 resident Nayi Basti chicken market Mandlawda and told that one more accomplice Rajpal s/o Hanuman fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness. On searching the accused one 12 bore gun was found on Suraj Shakya and one Honda Shine motorcycle was also found which the accused confessed to stealing from Mhow.

One metal wrench and one Maestro Edge scooter were seized from accused Raja which he admitted to having stolen from the Gandhinagar area of Indore. Afterwards, one sword was found on Nana and a torch, red chilli powder and stick were found on the other accused. Police said those arrested are history-sheeters and have cases of robbery and assault against them.