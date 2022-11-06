e-Paper Get App
Indore: Five arrested while betting online on a cricket match

19 mobile phones and Rs 21,000 were seized from the accused by the STF team

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force caught five people while they were operating an online cricket betting racket in Silver Spring Township, an officer said on Sunday. Cash and 19 mobile phones were recovered by the officer.

DSP (STF) Sonu Kurmi said that information was received that some people in the township were betting on cricket online. The police raided the place and found accused Dharmendra, along with four accomplices—Sunny, Pankaj, Rajdeep and Sumit, betting on the Sri Lanka vs England cricket match using mobile phones, mobile junctions and so forth. The STF officer arrested the accused and recovered 19 mobile phones, a LED TV, a pen drive, Rs 21,000 in cash. Further investigations are underway to find out about other people involved in the betting.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra Gehlot, a resident of the Kila Maidan area; Sunny Jaiswal, also of the Kila Maidan area; Pankaj Masuriya of the Banganga area; Rajdeep Singh of Vrindawan Colony; and Sumit Raghuwanshi of Govind Colony. Inspector Shrikant Joshi, inspector Mamta Kamle, S-I Malay Mahant and their team played a commendable role in the case.

article-image

