Indore: Fitness Parade For Cops At DRP Lines 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fitness parade was held for policemen at the DRP Lines on Tuesday where among others DCP Zone-1 Aditya Mishra Bhanwarkuan TI Shashikant Chaurasia, Subedar Arun Singh and other police officers and staff from different police stations were present.

During the parade, the participants engaged in physical exercises, yoga, meditation, and pranayama to promote overall well-being. Additionally, doctors from the Central Lab and their team collected blood samples to assess physical parameters, conduct pathology tests, and determine body mass index. The doctors also guided the cops about healthy eating habits, lifestyle choices, exercise routines, stress management, and anger management to maintain optimal health.

Indore police have launched a new initiative under the guidance of commissioner of police, Makrand Deouskar. The fitness parade ‘Atma Samvardhan and Kshamta Vikas’ is held every Tuesday and Friday at DRP Lines. The parade includes a two-step process. First, blood samples are taken on Tuesdays for examination, and based on the test reports; the officers are given information about their health status before the subsequent parade on Fridays. If serious health issues are detected, the officers' family members will be informed about the same on Sundays and necessary treatment arrangements are made. Regular counselling sessions are also provided with the assistance of counsellors to support the officers' well-being.

Furthermore, the police have committed to facilitating low-cost and concessional treatment for officers suffering from any disease, and provide assistance to aid their recovery.

