Indore: Fitness Of 5 School Buses Cancelled, 10 Vehicles Fined Rs 40,000

The team inspecting the school buses. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the regional transport office (RTO) inspected buses of educational institutes on Friday, during which the fitness certificates of five buses were cancelled, while one bus was seized as it was operating without proper documents, under the instructions of collector Asheesh Singh.

Additionally, action was taken against ten vehicles and a fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed.

RTO has been conducting continuous checks of public transport vehicles, school vehicles and other vehicles for the past few days. The inspections focus on verifying the fitness, permits, insurance, Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates and tax certificates of the vehicles. Additionally, the RTO is investigating issues related to bus overloading and overcharging and encouraging the installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said that the speed, speed governors and documents of the vehicles are being checked, under the instructions of the Collector. Along with this a feedback is also being recorded from children and parents regarding the behaviour of the drivers and conductors.

The inspections were conducted at various schools on Friday, where five school buses were found in unfit conditions and their speed governors were also not functioning correctly. As a result, the fitness certificates of the buses were cancelled on the spot, while one bus operating without documents was seized.