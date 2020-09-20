Indore: Fitness enthusiasts participate in forest mud hill run

Among lessons from COVID-19 outspread, one essential lesson learnt is living in sync with the environment and staying healthy. Quoting this, Aarti Maheshwari led a group of fitness enthusiasts for Forest Mud Hill Run on Sunday.

The run was organised to promote healthy living and exercising to boost immunity for fighting coronavirus. The event was organised by World of Fitness at Betma.

Motivating the group, Aarti said, “Anything that gets your heart pumping helps your immune system responds almost immediately to exercise.” However, she added that exercising vigorously for all 3 hours of it may just do the opposite.

“Very high intensity and exhaustive training workloads are linked to a drop in immunity,” Aarti said. She added that as cited in previous researches and observed by doctors brisk walking for 30 to 60 minutes every day (covering 3.5 miles per hour) can improve your body's natural defence system.

Run coordinator Neeraj Malviya quoted the importance of breathing fresh air and walking on mud hills over concrete.

The run was an adventurous challenge that aims to promote fitness, so we started with challenges like obstacles in mud taking care of social distancing. Participants crossed a brook and climbed up the hillock to complete the run.