Indore: First ‘Shramik Special’ train heads for Rewa

The maiden ‘Shramik Special’ train departed from the Indore railway station for Rewa with 1480 passengers on Wednesday

For the operation of the special train in the lock-down period local railway administration led by Railways area manager VK Makwana had came elaborated arrangements.

The special train with LHB coaches left platform number 1 at 9.00 pm. The passengers, who had e-passes issued by the district administration were taken from Radhaswami Satsang dera, Khandwa Road in buses and dropped at the railway station. Each passenger was wearing a face mask.

On behalf of the state and central government, Minister Tulsiram Silawat and local MP Shankar Lalwani were especially present at the railway station to bid farewell of the passengers.

The passengers expressed their happiness that they were going home by a safe transport mode.The fare of the passengers was paid by the State government.

Jitendra Kumar Jayant, PRO of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, informed that altogether 1480 passengers including 1473 adults and 7 minors are travelling in the train. It will reach to Rewa on Thursday morning at 8.