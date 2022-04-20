Indore: First paediatric surgery at SSH, 3 cm & 5 cm stones removed from child’s urinary bladder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking small steps in establishing various units at Super Speciality Hospital, doctors have started paediatric surgery in the hospital and saved the life of a 10-year-old boy by removing two stones from his urinary bladder on Tuesday. The patient had been facing trouble urinating for the past three years, but his family members were refraining from his treatment on the excuse of poverty.

According to the superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sumit Shukla, it was the first case of urology and paediatric surgery at the hospital. “The patient, Vicky Mali, 10, resident of Baner village, in Khargone district, was sent to Shraddhanand Bal Ashram by the Child Welfare Committee in Khargone and was later referred to Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. The child was rescued by the CWC as his parents had forced him into begging at the Khargone bus stand,” Dr Shukla said.

The team of doctors

Along with HoD, Paediatric Surgery, Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Manoj Joshi, Dr Ashok Laddha, Dr Vinod Raj, Dr Munir Khar, Dr Nimish Jain, Dr Shashi Shankar Sharma, Dr Ram Mohan Shukla, Dr Manish Joliya and Dr Pooja Tiwari played an important role in saving the patient’s life.

‘Delay could have led to more complications’

‘The patient was suffering from stones in his urinary bladder and facing trouble urinating. After his X-ray and diagnosis, we found two stones in his bladder. We performed surgery on him and removed the stones of three centimetres and five centimeters diameter. The patient had an infection in the urinary bladder and also swelling in his kidney. Delay in treatment could have led to damage to his kidney and bladder’ — Dr Brijesh Lahoti, HoD, Paediatric Surgery

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:21 AM IST