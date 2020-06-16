Indore: First monsoon rains hit city, relief from sultry weather

Indore: The first monsoon rains along with gusty winds lashed the city on Tuesday providing much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to local residents. Meteorological department had announced inception of monsoon in Indore on June 15.
The day remained dry and humid as the temperature continued to soar and made the weather itchy. Though the rains brought people, the accompanying winds caused power cuts but. Fortunately, they were restored within minutes of getting complaints.
According to the meteorological department, city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was two degrees below normal. The morning humidity was 88 per cent. The minimum temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal. The humidity level increased by Tuesday noon but decreased gradually and came down to 57 per cent at 4 pm.
The meteorological department said that city would witness moderate to heavy rains for the next couple of days. “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich,” met officials said.
With the showers on Tuesday, total rainfall in the city reached close to 4 inches with 98.4 mm (i.e. 3.87 inches)
