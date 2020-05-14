Indore: First domestic flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission' to arrive from Ahmedabad on May 24

Under the Phase-2 of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ of Government of India, the first domestic flight will arrive in the city from Ahmedabad on May 24.

According to an Air India official, flight AI-0130 will depart from Ahmedabad at 7.15 am and arrive at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 8.30 am on May 24. The return flight AI-1439 will depart for Mumbai at 9.15 am and reach there at 10.30 am.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director informed that the airport administration has allowed the passengers to carry 350 ML bottle of disinfectant or sanitiser and 100 ml water in a bottle. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has given the permission in this regard. She said they are also going put in place a disinfectant channel, through which the passengers will have to pass.