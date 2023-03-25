Indore: First bone marrow transplant surgery at Super Speciality Hosp fails

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first bone marrow transplant surgery at the Super Speciality Hospital proved unsuccessful and 14-year-old Atula Tiwari lost her life.

She had been admitted to the hospital around two months ago. Suffering from thalassaemia she had undergone a bone marrow transplant on February 14.

Bone marrow was given to her by her elder sister Pranjal (24). The bone marrow was matching up to 50 per cent, which is considered favourable.

Atula’s parents are poor, but they somehow managed to keep providing treatment to Atula and they were supported by many donors.

Dr Preeti Malpani said, “Atula started having liver problems after the transplant. The injections that come for treating this problem are not available in the country. We procured 20 injections from Germany and it cost around Rs 7 lakhs.

The amount was given by someone from Dubai. The team of expert doctors was engaged for her treatment the whole time, but the condition of the child remained critical, and we had informed the family about this.” Dr Preeti Malpani, Dr Prachi Chowdhary, Dr Ashok Yadav and their entire team worked night and day to save the child, but alas!

People prayed and donated for Atula

Many social workers came forward and gave money for Atula’s treatment. A team including 10 doctors were engaged 24 hours to treat her. Whenever the child needed blood, donors were always available.

Bone marrow transplant cases

Bone marrow transplant was started in Super Specialty Hospital recently. Earlier, bone marrow transplants were done at MY Hospital. About 60 patients have got bone marrow transplants done in MY Hospital.

