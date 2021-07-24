Indore: First adult allogeneic BMT performed in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, claim doctors

Indore: Doctors of Government Cancer Hospital performed the first adult allogeneic bone marrow transplant of a 32-year-old patient at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital under the supervision of Fortis New Delhi hematologist Dr Rahul Bhargava.
Doctors also claimed that it was the first adult allogeneic bone marrow transplant, using stem cells from a donor whose human leukocyte antigens (HLA) are acceptable matches to the patient's, in any government facility across the state and in central India as well.
“The 32-year-old Imran, resident of Khargone, was suffering from aplastic anemia. He approached us in March 2021 and after going through required diagnoses, we performed his bone marrow transplant as his brother donated his stem cells to save Imran’s life,” Dr Bhargava said.
He added that it was a challenging task as the cases of COVID-19 were on rise but Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration, and doctors and staff of MY Hospital and Cancer Hospital ensured safety of the patient due to which he was discharged after two months from the hospital.
Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “It was a paid treatment but the patient had to bear only 20-25 percent of the total cost of the treatment as rest were borne by the government under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and also managed by the funds received under CSR by various institutions.”
Dr Dixit added that they will expand the facility to facilitate more patients to give a new lease of life to them.
MGM Medical College has received funds through CSR by Airport Authority of India, Bina Refinery, and from other institutions.
Starting hematology OPD, expanding wings to other districts
Superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said, “We are starting a regular OPD of hematology in Cancer Hospital in which Dr Rahul Bhargava will also give his services for one day every month and will help the doctors and patients through telemedicine.”
Oncologists Dr Sudhir Kataria and Dr Preeti Jain informed that Cancer Hospital has also been sending letters to the Chief Medical and Health Officers of the districts in Indore and Ujjain Division through medical college and will ask them to send patients of sickle cell anemia or aplastic anemia to Cancer Hospital for bone marrow transplant.
’I was suffering from piles, diagnosed with aplastic anemia’
It was earth shattering from Imran who had gone to the treatment of piles but found that he was suffering from aplastic anemia.
“I was like the end of the world for me. My family supported me and we approached a private hospital in Indore but the expenses for bone marrow transplant were too high which we couldn’t afford. Fortunately, we reached Cancer Hospital and got a new lease of life. My brother Shaikh Waseem donated me the bone marrow and we both are healthy now,” Imran said.
Dr Bhargava said, “The patient can return to normal life in a few weeks as he has to be more cautious due to COVID-19 spread. He can even take the vaccine dose after a year of transplant.”
Sickle cell anemia patients in 37 MP districts: Dr Bhargava
“The requirement of bone marrow transplants is higher in our country than the number of transplants done. Patients of sickle cell anemia are found in 37 tribal districts of the state. Though there is no registry of patients, bone marrow transplants in government facilities will prove boon for them.” -Dr Rahul Bhargava, Haemato-oncologist, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.
