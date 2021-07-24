Indore: First adult allogeneic BMT performed in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, claim doctors

Indore: Doctors of Government Cancer Hospital performed the first adult allogeneic bone marrow transplant of a 32-year-old patient at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital under the supervision of Fortis New Delhi hematologist Dr Rahul Bhargava.

Doctors also claimed that it was the first adult allogeneic bone marrow transplant, using stem cells from a donor whose human leukocyte antigens (HLA) are acceptable matches to the patient's, in any government facility across the state and in central India as well.

“The 32-year-old Imran, resident of Khargone, was suffering from aplastic anemia. He approached us in March 2021 and after going through required diagnoses, we performed his bone marrow transplant as his brother donated his stem cells to save Imran’s life,” Dr Bhargava said.

He added that it was a challenging task as the cases of COVID-19 were on rise but Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration, and doctors and staff of MY Hospital and Cancer Hospital ensured safety of the patient due to which he was discharged after two months from the hospital.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “It was a paid treatment but the patient had to bear only 20-25 percent of the total cost of the treatment as rest were borne by the government under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and also managed by the funds received under CSR by various institutions.”