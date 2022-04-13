Indore: ​Fire in commercial bldg near Navlakha Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Fire broke out in two offices of a commercial building near Navlakha Square on Tuesday evening. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to fire brigade SI Shivnarayan Sharma, the incident took place in BCM City near Navlakha Square at around 6.45 pm. The employees of a CA's office on the third floor noticed a fire in their office. The employees rushed downstairs and informed other people about the fire. The flames spread throughout the office and later reached the office on the fourth floor of the building.

Panic like situation prevailed at the spot. However, the fire brigade managed to control the flames and doused it using about 20000 litres of water. As the fire incident happened on the third and fourth floor the fire brigade had a tough time bringing it under control. A fire official said that there were no proper resources for fire fighting in the building.

During the incident, some heavy object fell on a car parked on the building premises and damaged the windshield. It is said that one of the offices belongs to a hotel owner in the city. Fire brigade officials said that the exact reason for the fire could not be ascertained.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:05 AM IST