Indore: Fire breaks out plastic factory in Sanwer road, goods worth lakhs gutted

Indore: A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Sanwer Road area late on Wednesday. The firefighters took about 7 hours to bring the situation under control. No casualties were reported during the incident.

The incident took place at the plastic factory in Limboda Gari area on Sanwer Road around 1.50 am. The people of the area informed the fire brigade after seeing heavy smoke and flames from the factory. After the information, five fire tenders were pressed into service… by then the flame had spread across the factory. The reason that triggered the blaze is not clear. It is believed that the fire broke out possibly after an short circuit.

The raw material, semi-finish material, machinery and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. SP (fire) RS Ningwal also reached the spot to know the reason behind the incident. The factory owner Rajendra Baweja reached the factory after getting information about the flames. The fire fighters had to use 3.7 lakh litres of water to completely extinguish the flames. The fire fighters were at the spot till 9 am on Thursday.

Fire in timber market

Another fire incident took place in a shop of GNT Market on Thursday morning. After receiving information, the fire fighters reached the spot with a fire tender and doused the flames using about 24000 litres of water. No casualty was reported during the incident. The reason for the fire is not established yet.