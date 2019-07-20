Indore: Fire breaks out in server room of collector office

Indore: Panic like situation prevailed for some time at the district Collector office building after fire broke out in the server room on Friday. However, the employees and visitors with the help of fire brigade managed to control the fire. No casualty was reported during the incident.

The incident took place in the server room in basement of the building around 4.30 pm. The employees spotted smoke rising billowing from the room.

Soon fire broke out and flames started spreading. The employees and visitors immediately informed the fire brigade. However, the people prevented the flames from spreading by using water and sand.

A fire brigade official said that heavy smoke was there in the offices in the building. The employees and visitors were seen dousing off flames using fire extinguishers.

Later, fire brigade completely extinguished the flames using a half tank of water within 30 minutes. It is believed that the fire broke out due to electric short circuit.