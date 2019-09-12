Indore: Fire breaks out in residential apartment, no mishap reported

Indore: Panic prevailed as fire broke out in a residential apartment in Rambagh on Wednesday evening. However, no mishap was reported as it was averted due to awareness of residents who immediately informed the fire brigade.

The incident took place in Chand Palaza building at 6.30 pm. The electric meter installed in the basement caught fire possibly due to an electric short circuit.

As the smoke became dense, residents ran downstairs. The fire brigade used half tanker of water to extinguish flames. About 22 families reside in the building.