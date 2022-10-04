Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a public toilet in front of the Lalbagh complex on Sunday night. Reportedly, at the time of the fire, a youth was sleeping inside, but was rescued by the police.

According to information, some antisocial elements had set the public toilet on fire, and police are trying to identify them.

The fire brigade officials said that at around 1:15 am information was received that a fire had occurred in the Sulabh complex in front of Lalbagh. Fire tenders reached and brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Police officials said that a youth was sleeping inside the complex who was rescued by the police.

