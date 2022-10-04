e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Fire breaks out in public toilet

Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet

According to information, some antisocial elements had set the public toilet on fire, and police were trying to identify them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a public toilet in front of the Lalbagh complex on Sunday night. Reportedly, at the time of the fire, a youth was sleeping inside, but was rescued by the police. 

According to information, some antisocial elements had set the public toilet on fire, and police are trying to identify them. 

The fire brigade officials said that at around 1:15 am information was received that a fire had occurred in the Sulabh complex in front of Lalbagh. Fire tenders reached and brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes. 

Police officials said that a youth was sleeping inside the complex who was rescued by the police.

Read Also
Indore: West Discom to give new connection in three days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2022: Goddess of Ninth Day, Siddhidhatri 

Navratri 2022: Goddess of Ninth Day, Siddhidhatri 

Indore: Starved of blank cards, RTO gets minor relief with 3K of them

Indore: Starved of blank cards, RTO gets minor relief with 3K of them

Indore: India has problems with Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people, says Ex-diplomat Vishnu...

Indore: India has problems with Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people, says Ex-diplomat Vishnu...

Indore: DAVV Vice Chancellor orders for revaluation of education technology answer books 

Indore: DAVV Vice Chancellor orders for revaluation of education technology answer books 

Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet

Indore: Fire breaks out in public toilet