Indore: Fire breaks out in GNT Market

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at Indore’s GNT Market on Monday morning. It took about seven hours for the fire brigade to douse the flames. By Monday evening, the fire had been completely brought under control. Four shops were gutted in the fire.

According to fire brigade officials, they received information around 4.15 am on Monday that a fire had broken out due to an electrical short-circuit at GNT Market. Five fire engines were dispatched from three fire brigade stations to douse the fire.

The shop deals in making windows and doors, so here were big wooden blocks behind the shop which caught fire.

50 water tankers extinguished fire

SP R Nigwal rushed to the market upon hearing about the fire in the morning. According to fire brigade officials, the fire that started around 4 am was brought under control around 11 pm. Smoke is still rising from the rubble. According to officials, about 50 tankers of water were needed to douse the flames.

