Indore: Fire breaks out in a factory, goods worth lakhs gutted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that broke out in a factory in the Lasudia area on Tuesday morning. However, no casualty was reported.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place at a battery manufacturing unit in the SDA Compound around 8 am. After seeing the smoke from the factory, the people of the area informed the police about the same. The firefighters had to use more than 3,0000 litres of water to douse the flames. A four-wheeler, battery charger, computer, UPS and other raw material were gutted in the fire. The fire brigade managed to control the fire in two hours.

The reason behind the fire incident was unknown.

Another incident took place in the Khajrana area around 2.30 pm. The fire broke out at the scrap shop of Salim in the Iliyas Colony area. The people informed the shop owner and the fire brigade after seeing the flames from the shop. Plastic items, cardboards and other scrap were burnt in the incident. It is believed that an electric short circuit was the reason behind the fire incident in the scrap shop. The firefighters had to use more than 90,000 litres of water to extinguish the fire. No casualty was reported in this incident too.