 Indore: Fire Breaks Out At Govt Cancer Hospital; No Casualty Reported
The fire incident occurred in the basement of the hospital at around 5 pm.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a government cancer hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The fire incident occurred in the basement of the hospital at around 5 pm. On getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within time.

Superintendent of Government Cancer Hospital, Dr Ramesh Arya said, "The fire broke out in the basement of the hospital at around 5 pm. It was extinguished in time and no casualty was reported in the incident."

About 60 patients are admitted in the hospital and their treatment is going on. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the fire occurred, most likely due to a short circuit in some machine though it is being investigated, he added.

