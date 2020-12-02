Indore: Fire at School of Economics in Indore varsity, staff panics but none hurt

Indore: A fire broke out at School of Economics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Wednesday afternoon. The source of the fire was not immediately known but the faculty believes that short circuit caused the flames.

The fire incident took place in the conference hall near School of Economics director’s Prof PN Mishra’s chamber. On seeing smoke emitting out of conference hall, a non-teaching staff pressed the panic button. When halls were opened, flames engulfed some furniture inside. The fire brigade was informed. Before the fire fighters reached department, the faculty members with help from non-teaching staff doused the flames using fire extinguishers.

This is the second incident of fire in School of Economics. Six years ago, fire broke out at an auditorium of department destroying it completely. That incident took place, a day before arrival of a peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for assessing standards of DAVV. At that time, the short circuit had caused the fire, inflicting a loss of about Rs 60 lakh to the university.