Indore: Fire at plastic bag factory

Indore: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sanver Road on Thursday morning. Fire department used seven tankers of water to douse the fire with a team of 20 fire fighters.

Fire department official said that at 10:45am information was received by the department from the residents about the fire. Fire department rushed five brigades to the spot along with two water tankers. The fire was controlled after three hours of the incident. The factory owner and his family live just above the factory.

Initially, it was believed that the fire started due to short circuit, but the factory owner said that he had not paid power bills for the past two months and there was no power supply in the factory. However, sources said that just before the fire started, some youths had set some poly bags outside the factory and some sparks might have flown inside the factory leading to the fire.