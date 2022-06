Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A fire broke out at a dental clinic in Anand Bazar area on Sunday. Panic prevailed in the area after the fire and traffic movement was stopped for some time.

Fire Brigade officials said that fire broke out in a dental clinic on Sunday evening. To douse the fire over 6,000 litres of water was used.

Officials said that the reason for the fire is unclear, but short-curcuit might be the reason behind the fire. The cause of the fire will be investigated.