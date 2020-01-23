Indore: Fire at Crown Palace hotel

Indore: A fire engulfed the terrace area of Crown Palace hotel in South Tukoganj area on Thursday evening, resulting in chaos in the hotel and surrounding buildings.

Fire brigade officials said that the fire started inside a chimney of the hotel around 6pm. Leaping flames accompanied by thick black smoke would be seen coming from the top floor of the hotel.

The fire is suspected to have started because inflammable substances were present near the chimney which combined with the oil vapour inside the chimney to start the fire, official added.