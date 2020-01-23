Indore: Fire at Crown Palace hotel

Indore: A fire engulfed the terrace area of Crown Palace hotel in South Tukoganj area on Thursday evening, resulting in chaos in the hotel and surrounding buildings.
Fire brigade officials said that the fire started inside a chimney of the hotel around 6pm. Leaping flames accompanied by thick black smoke would be seen coming from the top floor of the hotel.
The fire is suspected to have started because inflammable substances were present near the chimney which combined with the oil vapour inside the chimney to start the fire, official added.
A person working in a office near the hotel said there was near panic situation after the people as people rushed out of the hotel premises on to the road, fearing the worst.
Those on the top floors were evacuated, and the hotel staff tried to douse the fire with the fire-fighting equipment present in the hotel.
According to fire brigade department official one tanker of water used to douse the fire.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)