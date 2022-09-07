Indore: FIR against Jwala Grih Udyog owners

Indore

An FIR has been lodged against the owners of Jwala Grih Udyog, Palda on Tuesday. The owners were manufacturing, selling and storing food items without food licence.

On the basis of complaint received by the district administration on Tuesday, a team of food and drug administration inspected M/S Jwala Grih Udyog located at Pathar Mundla Road, Palda area under provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006.

During the inspection, it was found that they were manufacturing, selling, packing and storing edible items like Jwala singhara atta, Jwala jeerawan, Jwala turmeric powder, Jwala coriander powder, Jwala garam masala among other things without a food licence.

The team took nine samples and sent to the laboratory for testing. Over 3,191 kg singhada aata and spices were seized from the spot, worth around Rs 4.23 lakh.

An FIR has been registered against the proprietor of the firm, Lokesh Narang son of Ashok Narang under sections 420, 336 and 296 of IPC.

Food safety officers of food and drug administration Himali Sonpatki, Raju Solanki, Subhash Khedkar were in the joint team. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar informed that the action of the district administration will continue against those involved in adulteration in the district.