Indore: FIR against dairy shop owner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked the owner of a dairy and sweetmeat shop under Section 420 of IPC on the complaint lodged by the officials of Food and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday.

The action was taken against Rahul Jirati, owner of Shri Shiv Doodh Dairy at Bhawarkuan Main Road for selling Parshwanath Brand Ghee by replacing its label from their own label of Shri Shiv Ghee.

“The dairy owner was duping people in the name of ghee produced by someone else while they don’t have any information printed about the Assam Tea which was also seized from there,” Food Safety Officer Raju Solanki said.

He added that over 15 samples of milk cake, malai barfi, mawa, and other sweets were collected from the daily while ghee and tea worth Rs 9 lakh was seized.

“Further courses of action would be decided after the sample reports received from the laboratory. The matter will also be put before the ADM for further actions,” Solanki added.

He said that the action was taken as a part of the campaign against food adulteration to ensure safe food to the people during festivities.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:14 AM IST