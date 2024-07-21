Indore: FIR Against Couple Following Obscene Act At Krishnapura Chhatri | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against an unidentified boy and girl on Saturday at MG Road Police station for carrying out obscene act and hurting religious sentiments. The video of the couple in a compromising situation circulated on internet and received much hate.

Advocate Abhijeet Pandey who is complainant in the case said, ‘I made the video of them as they were doing obscene act on the roof of Krishnapura Chhatri. It is near my house and I shot them and handed video to the police for taking legal action against them.’

Pandey said that there is a Shiv Ji temple inside the cenotaph and whosever department is handling the place shall keep the place as heritage monument with that respect. This is a matter of concern that such things are happening in the religious place of the city and the administration and concerned authorities are not taking any action.

He said that the couple was doing obscene acts and continued it for a while and then went away from there. ‘I want police to take strict and quick action against the couple and they shall be punished by the law,’ advocate Pandey said. Police officials said that a case has been registered and they are searching for the couple involved in the incident through CCTV footages and other sources.