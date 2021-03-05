Indore: Fine of Rs 100 for not wearing mask, campaign 'Stop-Toko' to be launched, night curfew expected if covid cases don't cut down

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the corona review meeting, warned of night curfew in the state capital and Indore. The CM said that there are increasing cases of corona in Bhopal and Indore. Masks and social distancing are strictly required. If there is no fall in the corona cases in the next 3 days, then a night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from March 8.

The CM gave these instructions at the review meeting of Corona in Ministry, Bhopal. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman were present in the meeting.

UK strain of Covid is more deadly, affecting Indore, says CM

The CM said that 6 patients affected by the UK strain of covid have been found in Indore. This strain is more fatal. Its infection capacity is comparatively high. In Indore, on average 151 cases have increased daily in the last week. Similarly, on an average daily increase of 78 cases in Bhopal, 16 in Jabalpur, 13 in Betul and 11-11 cases in Chhindwara and Ujjain. The number of cases in Indore has doubled in the last 15 days. In view of this seriousness, it is necessary to take precautions and strictly in Indore and Bhopal.