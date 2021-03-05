Indore: Fine of Rs 100 for not wearing mask, campaign 'Stop-Toko' to be launched, night curfew expected if covid cases don't cut down

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the corona review meeting, warned of night curfew in the state capital and Indore. The CM said that there are increasing cases of corona in Bhopal and Indore. Masks and social distancing are strictly required. If there is no fall in the corona cases in the next 3 days, then a night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from March 8.
The CM gave these instructions at the review meeting of Corona in Ministry, Bhopal. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman were present in the meeting.
UK strain of Covid is more deadly, affecting Indore, says CM
The CM said that 6 patients affected by the UK strain of covid have been found in Indore. This strain is more fatal. Its infection capacity is comparatively high. In Indore, on average 151 cases have increased daily in the last week. Similarly, on an average daily increase of 78 cases in Bhopal, 16 in Jabalpur, 13 in Betul and 11-11 cases in Chhindwara and Ujjain. The number of cases in Indore has doubled in the last 15 days. In view of this seriousness, it is necessary to take precautions and strictly in Indore and Bhopal.
Action will not be taken on applying mask - Stop-Toko campaign will run
The CM appealed to the shopkeepers to ensure social distancing, applying masks and taking other precautions. He said that shopkeepers should ensure social distancing at shops, shopkeepers who will sit at the shop without masks or give goods to persons without wearing masks will be taken action. Also, in general, a campaign should be started for Roko-Toko in Bhopal and Indore with immediate effect.
Constantly monitor districts adjoining Maharashtra
CM Shiovraj said that the number of cases affected by corona is increasing in districts adjoining Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ujjain and Maharashtra. The situation in the state should not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances. For travelers coming from Maharashtra, it will be mandatory to bring the corona negative report. It will be the responsibility of the bus operators. Allow passengers to enter the bus only on the basis of the bus operator report. Arrangement for strong checking should be made at the border of the state. The CM instructed that all districts along the Maharashtra border should be constantly monitored.
Focus on awareness in schools, colleges
The CM instructed the officers of Higher Education, Technical Education and School Education Department that the use of masks should be made mandatory in all government and non-government educational institutions. For this, awareness campaigns should also be conducted.
Social organizations should provide facilities at vaccination centers
CM Chouhan said that all necessary facilities should be ensured at the vaccination centers. Adequate arrangements should be ensured for all persons including the elderly, seating, sheds, drinking water, wheel-chairs and post-vaccination observations. He appealed to the social organizations to make arrangements for tea, water, syrup etc. at the vaccination centers.
Provide Guidance Card with Vaccination
The CM said that along with certificates, a guidelines card should also be made available to those who are being vaccinated, in which the date of next vaccination, general information and necessary precautions should be mentioned.
Vaccination will be done at 5595 centers by the end of March
It was informed in the meeting that currently vaccination is going on at 469 centers. Vaccination will start at 1808 centers from March 11 and the vaccination facility will be expanded to 5595 centers by the end of this month. So far, 3,66,528 health care workers and 3,02,165 front line workers have been vaccinated for the first dose. 1,03,911 persons of priority age group of more than sixty years have also been vaccinated.
6 patients reported Covid positive (UK strain)
In the Indore district, six patients have been diagnosed with UK strain of Covid. Three of these patients have been tested at MGM Medical College and three patients have been examined at the Sodani Diagnostic Clinic. One of these patients is of Tejaji Nagar, two patients of Asrawad Khurd, one patient of Basantpuri Rajendra Nagar, one patient of Gulmohar Extension Palasia and one patient of Prem Nagar Reliance Fres.
Collector Manish Singh has instructed that special precautions should be taken in Indore. Necessary arrangements should be ensured by tracing all the contacts of the concerned. The patients found in Indore are in the age group of 26 to 49.
