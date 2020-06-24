Indore: Fine for breaking social distancing; Most say IMC's danda must, some disagree​ 

Indore: ​For the past few days, the Indore Municipal Corporation ​(IMC) had been imposing fines on people for not maintaining social distancing while in public places. These people were violating the guidelines issued by the district administration in the wake of spread of coronavirus in the city. However, on Tuesday, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed IMC officials not to impose fines on people for violating social distancing norms. Was this a right move on part in IMC? Free Press talked to a section of people to know their views.

​Decision harmful ​in the long run

“The decision of not imposing a fine can be harmful ​to the city ​in the long run ​because ​it was due to fear of ​being fined that the people were following social distancing. Now, if they won’t follow it there ​are chances that the virus will spread. Also, people coming in and going out ​of the city can be dangerous for the entire state and entire country.”

- Aliza Khan

Chances of virus spreading again there​​

“​Staying at home for three months of lockdown ​is ​not an easy task​, but it had to be done to contain the virus. However, if social distancing ends, there are chances that the virus will spread and then we will again have to face another lockdown. It is better to an enforced social distancing rather than face another lockdown."

- Nandini Romish

Decision may backfire

“We ​are all aware that COVID-19 is still present in the city as cases are ​being detected daily. ​​ ​The decision not to impose fines and leave people to act on their ​own is not a responsible behaviour on part of the officials. This decision may backfire.”

- Ajay Kumbhkar

