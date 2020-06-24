Indore: Fine for breaking social distancing; Most say IMC's danda must, some disagree​ 

Indore: For the past few days, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had been imposing fines on people for not maintaining social distancing while in public places. These people were violating the guidelines issued by the district administration in the wake of spread of coronavirus in the city. However, on Tuesday, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed IMC officials not to impose fines on people for violating social distancing norms. Was this a right move on part in IMC? Free Press talked to a section of people to know their views.
Decision harmful in the long run
“The decision of not imposing a fine can be harmful to the city in the long run because it was due to fear of being fined that the people were following social distancing. Now, if they won’t follow it there are chances that the virus will spread. Also, people coming in and going out of the city can be dangerous for the entire state and entire country.”
- Aliza Khan
Chances of virus spreading again there
“Staying at home for three months of lockdown is not an easy task, but it had to be done to contain the virus. However, if social distancing ends, there are chances that the virus will spread and then we will again have to face another lockdown. It is better to an enforced social distancing rather than face another lockdown."
- Nandini Romish
Decision may backfire
“We are all aware that COVID-19 is still present in the city as cases are being detected daily. The decision not to impose fines and leave people to act on their own is not a responsible behaviour on part of the officials. This decision may backfire.”
- Ajay Kumbhkar
An ‘anti-social’ decision?
“The decision of not imposing fine on people for violating social distancing can turn into an anti-social decision because in these times of pandemic strictness is a must. Many people are careless and not bothered about COVID-19 or do not understand its deadliness. It is only due to fear of being fined that they were following the guidelines and maintaining social distancing.
- Rimple Gupta
Who will think about responsible citizens?
“There are many responsible citizens who are following social distancing and other norms voluntarily but there are also some people who are careless and because of such people if the virus again spreads then it will be injustice on the section of responsible citizens.”
- Mahima Sarke
Who will watch careless people?
“If the IMC sheds its responsibilities, then who will be responsible for social distancing and other things? If there is nobody to watch then people will again face the danger of the virus spreading rapidly. Various civic authorities all over the country are enforcing the guidelines and IMC should continue doing so.”
- Prarabdh Tiwari
People must be responsible enough
“The decision of IMC of not imposing fine against violators is good because it is an individual’s responsibility towards the society to follow guidelines properly for the sake of everyone’s welfare. Punitive action is not the way out, educating people about it is the right way ”
- Kratika Gangwani
Everyone is aware now
“There is no need to impose fine for violating social distancing because everyone in the city is now aware of the dangers of not maintaining social distancing. So, the people will follow social distancing on their own, there is no need for the IMC's stick.”
- Deepak Pachori