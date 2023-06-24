Indore: Finally, PSC-2019 Interviews For Filling 571 Posts From Aug 9

FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State service exam-2019, which got embroiled in controversy, is finally going to see interviews happening from August 9. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday stated that interview letters can be downloaded by the candidates from its official website from August 1.

A total of 1983 candidates, including 1,460 candidates from ‘main part’ of exam and 523 candidates from provisional part have been invited for the interviews. PSC-2019 prelims was held in 2020 and mains in 2021. The results of both exams were declared but prelims results were revised following the High Court’s order. The revision made around 2,700 more candidates eligible for the main exam. The MPPSC had conducted a special exam for these new eligible candidates.

After merging both the old exam and special exam results, the MPPSC declared a new merit list in which 1,983 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round. Many such candidates who were among the selected lot in the old merit list got disqualified in the revised list. The government had hiked OBC quota from 14% to 27%, a move which was challenged in the High Court.

As the matter is sub-judice, the MPPSC is conducting recruitment process as per the 87-13% formula. It divides the exam into two parts viz ‘main part’ (87%) and ‘provisional part’ (13%). It issues a selection list of candidates in the main part but keeps the selection list of the provisional part on hold. The provisional part list, MPPSC says, will be declared after the High Court’s final verdict on OBC quota issue. The MPPSC followed this formula in state service exam-2020, selection list which was issued lately.

As per information, initially, interviews would be conducted for 484 (87%) posts and 1,460 candidates would undergo interviews. For the remaining 87 posts, interviews would be conducted but results will be declared only after the HC’s order on OBC quota. A total of 523 candidates would take interviews for 87 posts.