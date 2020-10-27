Indore: Finally! Pipliyahana flyover will start by December

Indore: The Pipliyahana Flyover project by Indore Development Authority is expected to get completed by December and the road will open for the commuters by the end of this year, according to IDA officials.

Assistant engineer in charge Chandrashekhar Pamecha said that the project is in its final stages and the crucial load testing work of the project will start by Friday.

He said that the base development work of the flyover has been completed and railing installation work and other such work is in process.

The IDA started the 750-meter flyover project cost Rs 36-crore in April 2018 with a target of completing it within 18 month. However, it will take them almost 32 months to complete the project, provided they meet the December deadline.